Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $64,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,487,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 53,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kaye Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 169,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.52. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $151.76 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

