Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 806,848 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 236,042 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

