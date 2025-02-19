Vawter Financial Ltd. Increases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 683.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

