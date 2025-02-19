Vawter Financial Ltd. Reduces Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Vawter Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,628 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

