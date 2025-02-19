Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 2,747 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 830,218 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after buying an additional 517,187 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 463,452 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,911,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,993,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:JMST opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.