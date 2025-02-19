Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.62 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Velas has a market cap of $17.62 million and $335,988.84 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,685,994,004 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralised applications, capable of processing up to 75,000 transactions per second with low fees. It serves various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and operates as a carbon-neutral network. Founded in 2019 by Alex Alexandrov, Velas is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

