VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 197364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56. The company has a market cap of C$13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.39.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

