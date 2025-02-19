Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 244 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 453,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after buying an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.