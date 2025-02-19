Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

