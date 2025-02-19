Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 165.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,461,000 after purchasing an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $455.18 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

