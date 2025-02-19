Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total value of $142,547.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,438,776.43. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $462.11 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.25 and its 200-day moving average is $460.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $566.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.57.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Free Report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

