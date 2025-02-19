VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $9.34. VirnetX shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 5,060 shares.

VirnetX Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Institutional Trading of VirnetX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirnetX stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) by 647.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of VirnetX worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.