Virtual Reality Stocks Worth Watching – February 18th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, and GameStop are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are investments in companies that develop, produce, or distribute technologies and products related to virtual reality (VR) technology, which immerses users in a digital environment. These stocks may include companies involved in VR hardware, software, content creation, or platforms that enable users to experience virtual environments. Investors interested in virtual reality stocks may seek opportunities in companies leading the development and adoption of VR technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $20.76 on Tuesday, hitting $715.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,901,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,799,024. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $643.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,438. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE U traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,199,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.32.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.01. 684,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.91.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. 5,295,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.81 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.

