Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Down 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) traded down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 379,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 153,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Visionstate Stock Down 28.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.85.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

