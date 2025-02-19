Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 379,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 153,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Visionstate Stock Down 28.6%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

