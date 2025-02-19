Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

VWO opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

