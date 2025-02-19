Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 452,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,093,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after buying an additional 55,157 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.