Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,135,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 38.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $329,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after purchasing an additional 352,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.37 and a 200-day moving average of $287.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.