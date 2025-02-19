Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 9,691 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 643,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

