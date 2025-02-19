Vista Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.20.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $313.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

