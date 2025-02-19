Vista Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

