Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

VTLE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 748,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,407. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

