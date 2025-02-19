Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 176,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
