Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 176,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

