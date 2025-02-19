Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.52. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 222,046 shares trading hands.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

