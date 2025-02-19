WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 13th.

WAM Active Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Get WAM Active alerts:

WAM Active Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.