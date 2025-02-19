WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 13th.
WAM Active Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.
WAM Active Company Profile
