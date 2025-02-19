Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Up 8% – Should You Buy?

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.65 ($0.45). Approximately 638,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,385,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company has a market cap of £86.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.75.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.52 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Watkin Jones had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watkin Jones Plc will post 2.9042225 EPS for the current year.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Simon Jones bought 18,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100.84 ($6,434.77). Company insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

