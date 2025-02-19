Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Given New $52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

WAY has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Waystar Stock Performance

WAY opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waystar

In related news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $564,810.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,727.38. This trade represents a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waystar by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,482,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,798,000 after purchasing an additional 79,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth about $119,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,804,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,476,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

