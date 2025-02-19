Wedbush Forecasts AppLovin’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.18.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $496.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 150.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.58. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,066,927.65. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,991 shares of company stock worth $267,640,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $2,651,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

