Wedbush Forecasts Biogen’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2027 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.85.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $136.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day moving average is $172.19. Biogen has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $238.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,561,238,000 after buying an additional 70,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after buying an additional 248,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,709,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 13,574.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after buying an additional 2,648,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $355,569,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

