Wedbush Has Negative Estimate for Denny’s Q1 Earnings

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Denny’s stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Denny’s by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Denny’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,634,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 558,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

