Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires 416 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDS. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,380,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDS opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

