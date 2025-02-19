Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $102,425,167.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $406,583,028.18. This trade represents a 20.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,301,387 shares of company stock valued at $575,821,045. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.93, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

