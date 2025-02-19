Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 138 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,632,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Walmart by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 923,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $74,345,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,577.05. This trade represents a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

