Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 4,798 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSJQ stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.1194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

