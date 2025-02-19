Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. FMR LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,162,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,600,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 723.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,305,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,274,000 after buying an additional 1,793,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,708,000 after buying an additional 1,622,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,198.80. This represents a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $14,073,240.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,415.06. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,500 shares of company stock worth $67,684,956. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 832.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

