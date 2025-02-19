Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.05 and a 200 day moving average of $271.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

