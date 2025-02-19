Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GDO opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

