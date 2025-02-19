Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GDO opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Dividend History for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO)

