Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.10.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE GDO opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $13.01.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
