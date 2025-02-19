Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of HIO opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Affirm Hits Profitability—Here’s What Investors Should Watch
- What is a Dividend King?
- There’s Room to Chase These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks With Robust Growth Outlooks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.