Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.