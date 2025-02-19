Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE WEA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

