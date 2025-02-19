Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Cormark

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

WRN opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Western Copper & Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

