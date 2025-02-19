WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 68 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $402.76 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

