WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nurix Therapeutics comprises about 1.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $55,798.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,047.65. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

