What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Malibu Boats Q3 Earnings?

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Malibu Boats in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Malibu Boats’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%.

MBUU has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

MBUU stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $724.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $47.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,769 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $4,117,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 38.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 92.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 37.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

