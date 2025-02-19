What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Fastly Q1 Earnings?

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastly in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE FSLY opened at $8.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. Fastly has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $98,763.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,901,137.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,364,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,558.88. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,312 shares of company stock worth $1,770,133. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Fastly by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

