What is Desjardins’ Estimate for TSE:CHP Q1 Earnings?

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Choice Properties REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

