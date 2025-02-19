What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Camtek Q1 Earnings?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Camtek in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Camtek’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Camtek’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28. Camtek has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 373,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 46,016 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Camtek by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 268,258 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 856,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Camtek by 193,738.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 60,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

