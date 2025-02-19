What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:TIH Q1 Earnings?

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Toromont Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$133.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.06.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$122.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$115.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$120.93. The company has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$109.83 and a twelve month high of C$135.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$111.45 per share, with a total value of C$501,525.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.