What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Walker & Dunlop Q2 Earnings?

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.5 %

WD opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 10.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

