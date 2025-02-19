Whitbread (LON:WTB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,637 ($33.27) and last traded at GBX 2,639 ($33.29), with a volume of 891777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,675 ($33.75).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTB. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.46) to GBX 3,900 ($49.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,713.33 ($34.23).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitbread

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,875.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,952.62.

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.