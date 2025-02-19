Whitbread (LON:WTB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,637 ($33.27) and last traded at GBX 2,639 ($33.29), with a volume of 891777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,675 ($33.75).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTB. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.46) to GBX 3,900 ($49.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,713.33 ($34.23).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitbread
Whitbread Price Performance
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest
hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels
and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in
59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable
prices in great locations.
People are at the heart of our business. We employ over
38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels
across the UK and Germany.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Moderna: A Generational Opportunity for Investors in 2025
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Buffett Just Dumped His S&P 500 Holdings—What It Means for You
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.